Were Hitting Each Other Like Animals: Kiccha Sudeep on Shooting Dabangg 3 Climax with Salman Khan

Salman Khan's films have a reputation for their action sequences and the efforts the actor puts into them for it. Going by what Kiccha Sudeep has revealed, Khan has made efforts to make Dabangg 3 just as enjoyable for fans.

In a recent interview Sudeep revealed that for the climax of Dabangg 3, he fought Salman Khan for around 23-25 days. The first two days revolved around dialogues and build up. The South Indian actor stated that this has been the most massive climax filmed by him.

Talking about the sequence he said, "It's not jump and rope installation, we were hitting each other like animals. He hits me and if I fall down, whatever I get in my hand, that's my next weapon." He added that the best part of the fight being that there is no winner at the end of it. Earlier, the filmmakers had also teased the shooting of the climax in a video.

Dabangg 3 will be featuring two timelines in the present as well as flashbacks. Saiee Manjrekar who will be making her Bollywood debut will be playing Chulbul Pandey's love interest in the flashbacks. In the present Sonakshi Sinha will be reprising her role as Rajjo. Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 is set to release on December 20 this year.

