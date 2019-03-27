English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
We're in the Endgame Now: Marvel Releases Avengers Featurette 'We Lost' Video and 32 Posters
In the first Avengers Endgame featurette from Marvel Studios titled 'We Lost', the cast and crew discuss their distress post the Infinity War.
Image courtesy: Marvel/Instagram
Loading...
Avengers: Infinity War was a heart-wrenching experience for Marvel fans, given the fact that it was the first time when Earth's Mightiest Superheroes lost. It was the first time when the Avengers had lost a battle unable to withstand the Mad Titan Thanos' fateful snap.
And because, the Avengers lost and they’re not used to losing, imagine the conquest of those who survived the snap and saw their friends and half of the universe's population fizzing out. As you might see in your mind, they aren’t doing well. In the first Avengers Endgame featurette from Marvel Studios titled 'We Lost', the cast and crew discuss their distress post the Infinity War.
The one minute 53 seconds clip is a reminder of what happened in the last film giving us hopes that tables can still be turned.
The video opens with Robert Downey Jr who plays Iron Man saying, "Imagine if, for the first time, our heroes all lost." and then we are taken back to events of the war when the Avengers bottled all their strength to fight back Thanos but failed.
"Everyone was doing their best to keep their heads above water, but it’s kind of a losing battle. We lost, and we’re not used to losing. They’ve truly levelled us. Not just literally, but morally and emotionally," says Chris Evans leading the featurette.
"People are kind of still coming to grips with it," stated Chris Hemsworth who essays the role of Thor in the films, while Scarlett Johansson long-established that her character Black Widow has come out of the War as "a little bit hardened from what she's had to go through."
However, Evans gives us a ray of hope saying, "The good thing is it's always easier to build people back up after they've been broken down. Man, that's what Marvel is great at doing. It's that shred of hope everyone's looking for."
The video concludes with Downey Jr assuring that fans are yet to witness a last surprise from the Avengers. "I know I said no more surprises, but I was really hoping to pull off one last one."
Along with the video, Marvel also released 32 new posters from Avengers: Endgame featuring the prominent characters who survived and disintegrated in Infinity War.
The film releases in theaters exactly a month after on April 26.
Follow @news18movies for more
And because, the Avengers lost and they’re not used to losing, imagine the conquest of those who survived the snap and saw their friends and half of the universe's population fizzing out. As you might see in your mind, they aren’t doing well. In the first Avengers Endgame featurette from Marvel Studios titled 'We Lost', the cast and crew discuss their distress post the Infinity War.
The one minute 53 seconds clip is a reminder of what happened in the last film giving us hopes that tables can still be turned.
The video opens with Robert Downey Jr who plays Iron Man saying, "Imagine if, for the first time, our heroes all lost." and then we are taken back to events of the war when the Avengers bottled all their strength to fight back Thanos but failed.
"Everyone was doing their best to keep their heads above water, but it’s kind of a losing battle. We lost, and we’re not used to losing. They’ve truly levelled us. Not just literally, but morally and emotionally," says Chris Evans leading the featurette.
"People are kind of still coming to grips with it," stated Chris Hemsworth who essays the role of Thor in the films, while Scarlett Johansson long-established that her character Black Widow has come out of the War as "a little bit hardened from what she's had to go through."
However, Evans gives us a ray of hope saying, "The good thing is it's always easier to build people back up after they've been broken down. Man, that's what Marvel is great at doing. It's that shred of hope everyone's looking for."
The video concludes with Downey Jr assuring that fans are yet to witness a last surprise from the Avengers. "I know I said no more surprises, but I was really hoping to pull off one last one."
Along with the video, Marvel also released 32 new posters from Avengers: Endgame featuring the prominent characters who survived and disintegrated in Infinity War.
The film releases in theaters exactly a month after on April 26.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Recommended For You
- We're in the Endgame Now: Marvel Releases Avengers Featurette 'We Lost' Video and 32 Posters
- Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350, 500 Launched in India Starting at Rs 1.62 Lakh
- Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Gave the Loudest Cheer to Her Dad at Feroz Shah Kotla
- News18 REEL Movie Awards: Badhaai Ho, Raazi, Tumbbad Dominate Celebration of Quality Cinema
- Over 90 Percent of First Time Eligible Voters Will Cast a Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Says Twitter Survey
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results