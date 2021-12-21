Were Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz in Relationship Outside Bigg Boss 15 House? Rakhi Sawant Thinks So

Along with fights, equations, and tasks, love also blossoms inside the Bigg Boss house. The reality show has given us a bunch of adorable couples, and it looks like after Karan Kundra-Tejasswi Prakash, the 15th season is all set to give us another pair of lovebirds, they are no other but Umar Riaz and Rashmi Desai. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Rashami and Umar were seen sitting on a couch and discussing Devoleena Bhattarcharjee’s attitude towards the game. During the conversation, while Umar was sitting on the couch, Rashami was seated on the armrest.

Moments later, she cozies up to him and hugs him. While this happened, Rakhi was watching them. Rashami and Umar even hugged each other and sat cozily, seeing which Rakhi questions them, “Love lapata ho raha hai hai yahan? (Is there anything going on between the two of you).” Attempting to give a witty reply, Umar said, “It’s winter so you need a warm feeling. When I feel hot, I will say chal hatt.” Rakhi, who is quite known for her one-liners in the Bigg Boss house, says, “Rashami resham ka kambal hai (Is Rashmi a blanket of silk?).”

Later in the day, Rakhi was seen asking Devoleena about Rashami and Umar being in a relationship before entering the house. Rakhi told Devoleena that she saw them the previous night sitting cozily and addressing each other as their blankets.

Devoleena said that she doesn’t know, though the actress mentioned that she had asked Rashami but the latter had always denied and many times she got irked. Rubbishing all the link-up rumours between Umar and Rashmi, Devoleena said that the actress might be joking. To which Rakhi asked what kind of joke is sitting on a lap? “Even I want to sit on someone’s lap and joke. Even I am feeling cold,” she added. Ending the conversation, Devoleena said that the two are not a couple, however, she stated that they might be showing off here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.