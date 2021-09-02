Were Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Dating? A List of Actor's Rumoured Girlfriends

Ever since actor Sidharth Shukla entered the Bigg Boss house in 2019, fans have been inquisitive to know who the actor has been dating. While his love-hate relationship with ‘Dil se Dil Tak’ co-star Rashmi Desai was much talked about, Shefali Jariwala of ‘Kaanta laga Remix’ accepted on the reality show that she dated Shukla ‘for some time’.

But ‘Sidnaaz’ fans since two years have been interested in knowing if the popular actor is dating his Bigg Boss housemate Shehnaaz Gill. Recently, on Dance Deewane 3, when Madhuri Dixit asked Gill who is the ideal man for her, she had replied, “Mujhe ye (Sidharth) achha lagta hai (I like him)." ‘SidNaaz’ also recreated Shah Rukh Khan and Dixit’s iconic ‘Aur Paas’ scene from the movie ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’.

Gill has often admitted to having feelings for Shukla, even if he did not reciprocate. The two have also came together for music videos such as ‘Bhula Dunga’ and ‘Shona Shona’.

Here’s a list of Sidharth Shukla’s Rumoured Girlfriends:

Shefali Jariwala: Jariwala, before entering Bigg Boss, had revealed that she had dated Shukla for some time. It was during the time when she had just started out in the glamour industry. They soon separated and she later got married to Harmeet Gulzar of Meet Brothers fame.

Rashmi Desai: ‘The Dil Se Dil Tak’ co-stars had reportedly been dating during the show, but things went sour soon and they even apparently had a huge fight on the sets, following which Shukla even refused to shoot with her.

Arti Singh: During a task in Bigg Boss house, journalist Shefali Bagga had revealed that Singh had dated Shukla. While many later said that Bagga had been making things up for the task, there had been rumours way before that they were seeing each other, even though none of them accepted it.

