English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
We've Become Way More Comfortable With Each Other: Rajkummar on Mental Hai Kya Co-star Kangana
Rajkummar and Kangana have also worked together in the 2013 film Queen.
Image: Twitter/Ekta Kapoor
Loading...
Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is set to share screen space with Kangana Ranaut in the upcoming films Mental Hai Kya and Imli, says that he and the actress became more comfortable over the years.
Rajkummar and Kangana have also worked together in the 2013 film Queen.
Asked how the bond has evolved between the two actors, Rajkummar told IANS: "We have become way more comfortable with each other than we were earlier because (that time) I did not know her and she did not know me.
"But now it's been about three-four years, we kept meeting in between at different events and parties... So, the comfort level is definitely there."
Mental Hai Kya is slated to release on February 22, 2019. It is written by Kanika Dhillon and helmed by National award-winning director Prakash Kovelmudi, who has helmed south Indian films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu and Size Zero.
Imli is touted to be a love story which deals with relationships on a very human level. The shooting will begin in November.
Rajkummar and Kangana have also worked together in the 2013 film Queen.
Asked how the bond has evolved between the two actors, Rajkummar told IANS: "We have become way more comfortable with each other than we were earlier because (that time) I did not know her and she did not know me.
"But now it's been about three-four years, we kept meeting in between at different events and parties... So, the comfort level is definitely there."
Mental Hai Kya is slated to release on February 22, 2019. It is written by Kanika Dhillon and helmed by National award-winning director Prakash Kovelmudi, who has helmed south Indian films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu and Size Zero.
Imli is touted to be a love story which deals with relationships on a very human level. The shooting will begin in November.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: All Previous Winners, and What They are Doing Now
- Nana Patekar Just Shared 'The Nun' Meme Made on Him and the Internet is Thrilled
- Determined Hong Kong Eager to Make Strong Impression Against Powerhouses Pakistan & India
- Premier League: Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah in Spotlight as Struggling Stars Clash
- Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS and XS Max Are Here: All You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...