We've Been Able to Distract Inaaya Till Now, Hope It Doesn't Become a Long Haul: Kunal Kemmu

While the entertainment industry worldwide has come to a standstill, celebrities have been finding different ways to pass time during these trying times. Actor Kunal Kemmu recently opened up about how he, Soha Ali Khan and their daughter Inaaya have been spending their time at home.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Kunal said, “These are just the early days of self-isolation for me; shooting for my web show Abhay has stopped from March 18. We were supposed to travel for it, but now the whole schedule is on pause. Nonetheless, there is not much that one can do. We need to make the most of the time we have. I’m catching up on films, spending more time with Inaaya. In fact, I have also hung out with the kids of our building in the past two days, who are otherwise holed up inside."

The actor also said that even though the toddler is too young to understand what is happening, she still hasn't expressed the desire to go out. “Soha is at home, too. As a family, we are painting together, doing other fun stuff.

"Sometimes, our neighbours’ kids come over, and at times, Inaaya goes to their place. She hasn’t brought up the topic as to why aren’t we going to the park. She’s too young to understand. We have been able to distract her till now, I just hope it doesn’t become a long haul,” he added.

Kunal was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor.

