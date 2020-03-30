We've Been Arranging Meals for Our Building And Salman's Security Guards: Salim Khan

A day after FWICE (Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees) president B N Tiwari revealed that Salman Khan has pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry, the actor's father Salim Khan has opened up about how their family is taking care of their house staff and employees.

In a recent interaction with Mid-day, Khan revealed that his sons-- Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail-- have lent financial assistance to their staff at their respective studios. However, he refused to comment on Salman's contribution to the 25,000 workers, saying, "I don't know much about it."

"But our family has a principle — hamara paisa jahan jaaye, wahan dikhna chahiye aur kisike kaam aana chahiye (our family has a principle that wherever they contribute family’s money, it should be of help to those who need it). (Since the past fortnight), we have been arranging meals for our building and Salman's security guards. We must all look after our staff," he said.

A source from Salman Khan Films (SKF) revealed to Mid-Day that as soon as the suspension of shoots was announced mid-March, the studio dispersed the monthly salary to its employees. "Salman is also taking care of the ration of those at his studio who are in dire need."

Meanwhile, according to B N Tiwari, Salman via his Being Human Foundation reached out to their organisation to help the workers.

"Salman's Being Human Foundation has come forward to help daily wage workers. They called us three days ago. We have about 5 lakh workers out of which 25,000 are in dire need of financial help. Being Human Foundation said they will take care of these workers on their own. They have asked for account details of these 25,000 workers as they want to ensure that money reaches them directly," Tiwari told PTI.

On March 18, the Producers Guild of India announced that they have set up a relief fund for daily wage earners impacted by the shutdown of film, television and web productions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Their decision came after many filmmakers, including Sudhir Mishra, Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, raised concerns over the impact of shutdown on the daily wage workers.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 979 on Sunday, with death toll climbing to 25.