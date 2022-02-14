'We’ve Been In Love For 5 Years,' Pugazh Opens Up About His Relationship with Benz Riya

Actor-comedian Pugazh has amassed a large fan-following on social media and is regularly seen on Vijay TV’s show |Cooku With Comali. Not long ago, Pugazh wished actor Benz Riya on Instagram, sparking speculations that the two were seeing each other.

And now in a recent episode, Pugazh revealed that he had been in love with Riya for 5 years and they were planning to get married soon. This was the first time Pugazh opened up on his relationship.

Earlier, he posted some pictures while riding a bike but the woman in the picture was cropped. Her 3.5 million followers on Instagram were curious to know who the lady was.

With this announcement, his fans are excited and are looking forward to their marriage this year. The actor, while talking about his girlfriend Benz, on the show said, “I have been in love with Benz for about 5 years. She has been my partner from the Sirippuda show before I came to Vijay TV.”

Speaking of Pugazh, he is an actor and comedian who predominantly works in the Tamil television industry. He is primarily known for his standup comedy and mimicry in Star Vijay’s reality show Sirippu Da.

Pugazh is from Cuddalore and has worked on films with Ajith, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi and Arun Vijay.

