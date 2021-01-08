'We've Begun Preparations', Rahul Vaidya's Mother Hints at His Marriage with Disha Parmar

Bigg Boss 14 saw the entry of family members and friends of the contestants in the latest episode. Nikki Tamboli's mother, Aly Goni's sister and Abhinav Shukla's friend came over on the show and advised their dear ones and the other inmates about their game.

Nikki's mother said that she is playing good but should not be abusive. Nikki is seen crying after seeing her mother. Aly gets emotional after chatting with his sister via video conferencing. She says that Aly and Jasmin Bhasin's mushy equation in the show is coming out as perfect.

In the upcoming episode, Rahul Vaidya's mother Geeta will also come on the show. Rahul, who had proposed to Disha Parmar on national TV, said that he is very eager to get married. His mother says, "We've begun the preparations. You just come out." Is she hinting that Rahul and Disha's wedding is on the cards?

Meanwhile, Abhinv Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Gony are nominated for evictions this week by Bigg Boss. They had violated house rules by discussing nominations. During the captaincy task, Sonali and Rakhi Sawant have emerged as the contenders. The entering guests will choose who out of the two will be the captain this week. Till now, 2 people have voted in favour of Rakhi and 1 vote has gone in favour of Sonali.