GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

We've Created Another Stereotype to Break Women's Image in Cinema: Rasika Dugal

Actress Rasika Dugal says while it is a good sign how the image of Indian women is changing on-screen, she feels there's an attempt to try to create a new stereotype to break the earlier.

IANS

Updated:November 17, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
We've Created Another Stereotype to Break Women's Image in Cinema: Rasika Dugal
A file photo of Rasika Dugal. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Mumbai: Actress Rasika Dugal says while it is a good sign how the image of Indian women is changing on-screen, she feels there's an attempt to try to create a new stereotype to break the earlier.

In the Amazon Prime Video show "Mirzapur, Rasika essays a housewife who is quite a complex, grey character.

Sharing her view on the changing image of Indian women in cinema, Rasika told IANS here: "I think we seem to have created another stereotype to break the image of stereotypical women in cinema. It is at times going to an extent where women start resembling men... I mean that is certainly not the idea of portraying women in the right manner."

"Women have a complex, beautiful, mysterious, and a very interesting human mind to explore... At times we lose out on these nuances. We should not just be projected as ‘a woman also can do it like a man'. Our uniqueness should be celebrated," added the actress, who is receiving praises from critics this year for her performance in Manto and Hamid.

On her character in Mirzapur, she said: "I loved the character of Beena because I know in small towns, though there are women who subscribe to the idea of a traditional wife, they are constantly negotiating to find their little freedom from there.

"Earlier, their way towards liberation wasn't explored properly in cinema and entertainment... But I am so glad that it is happening now."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...