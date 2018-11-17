English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
We've Created Another Stereotype to Break Women's Image in Cinema: Rasika Dugal
Actress Rasika Dugal says while it is a good sign how the image of Indian women is changing on-screen, she feels there's an attempt to try to create a new stereotype to break the earlier.
A file photo of Rasika Dugal. (Image: Instagram)
Mumbai: Actress Rasika Dugal says while it is a good sign how the image of Indian women is changing on-screen, she feels there's an attempt to try to create a new stereotype to break the earlier.
In the Amazon Prime Video show "Mirzapur, Rasika essays a housewife who is quite a complex, grey character.
Sharing her view on the changing image of Indian women in cinema, Rasika told IANS here: "I think we seem to have created another stereotype to break the image of stereotypical women in cinema. It is at times going to an extent where women start resembling men... I mean that is certainly not the idea of portraying women in the right manner."
"Women have a complex, beautiful, mysterious, and a very interesting human mind to explore... At times we lose out on these nuances. We should not just be projected as ‘a woman also can do it like a man'. Our uniqueness should be celebrated," added the actress, who is receiving praises from critics this year for her performance in Manto and Hamid.
On her character in Mirzapur, she said: "I loved the character of Beena because I know in small towns, though there are women who subscribe to the idea of a traditional wife, they are constantly negotiating to find their little freedom from there.
"Earlier, their way towards liberation wasn't explored properly in cinema and entertainment... But I am so glad that it is happening now."
