movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Movies»'We've Never Interfered, Until Now': This Dialogue in 'Eternals' Teaser Prompts Hilarious Meme Fest
2-MIN READ

'We've Never Interfered, Until Now': This Dialogue in 'Eternals' Teaser Prompts Hilarious Meme Fest

Eternals

Eternals

As the teaser was revealed, viewers get to know that the team of 'Eternals' were present throughout all the major events that unfolded on Earth. Netizens wondered why they never did anything to prevent some of the most catastrophic events like Thanos wiping out half of population.

On Monday, Marvel Cinematic Universe dropped the much-awaited teaser of its upcoming superhero movie Eternals. The movie is directed by Nomadland Oscar winner Chloé Zhao and stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry as the leading team of immortals who have silently walked the face of earth for over 7,000 years.

As the teaser revealed, the team of immortals were present throughout all the major events that unfolded on the planet. Netizens wondered why they never did anything to prevent some of the most catastrophic events.

Carrying forward this thought, many creative netizens made some hilarious memes depicting how the Eternals were busy “chilling” when Avengers were busy fighting Thanos. The antagonist who almost became an Eternal by collecting all the six infinity gems, and ultimately wiped off half of the universe with a single snap of his fingers.

Let us take a look at some of the funniest memes made by Marvel fans:

RELATED NEWS

This fan used the Mean Girls scene to depict how Eternals did nothing when Avengers were faced by Loki, Ultron, and eventually Thanos.

As Gemma’s character is heard in the teaser, how the Eternals have “never interfered throughout the years,” this meme adds a bunch of dollars handed over by Disney studios, following which she says, “until now.”

Posting this dialogue of Matthew McCounghey, another user expresses his reaction to Gemma’s dialogue.

Another meme, uses this scene from Brooklyn Nine-Nine where Gina Linetti is oblivious to the fight happening behind her as she listens to music through her headphones. The scene is again used to depict how Eternals remained unbothered when Avengers were scrambling to save the planet and the universe at large.

Sharing this scene from the teaser of Eternals, another MCU fan pointed out how the superheroes were literally just chilling when they realised Captain America and Iron Man are gone from the Avengers’ team.

Eternals will hit the theatres on November 5 later this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 27, 2021, 12:37 IST