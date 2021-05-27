'We've Never Interfered, Until Now': This Dialogue in 'Eternals' Teaser Prompts Hilarious Meme Fest

On Monday, Marvel Cinematic Universe dropped the much-awaited teaser of its upcoming superhero movie Eternals. The movie is directed by Nomadland Oscar winner Chloé Zhao and stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry as the leading team of immortals who have silently walked the face of earth for over 7,000 years.

As the teaser revealed, the team of immortals were present throughout all the major events that unfolded on the planet. Netizens wondered why they never did anything to prevent some of the most catastrophic events.

Carrying forward this thought, many creative netizens made some hilarious memes depicting how the Eternals were busy “chilling” when Avengers were busy fighting Thanos. The antagonist who almost became an Eternal by collecting all the six infinity gems, and ultimately wiped off half of the universe with a single snap of his fingers.

Let us take a look at some of the funniest memes made by Marvel fans:

This fan used the Mean Girls scene to depict how Eternals did nothing when Avengers were faced by Loki, Ultron, and eventually Thanos.

the eternals watching the avengers fight loki, ultron, each other and then thanos #Eternals pic.twitter.com/hUdHgcdXuV— alex (@shhurii) May 24, 2021

As Gemma’s character is heard in the teaser, how the Eternals have “never interfered throughout the years,” this meme adds a bunch of dollars handed over by Disney studios, following which she says, “until now.”

Posting this dialogue of Matthew McCounghey, another user expresses his reaction to Gemma’s dialogue.

The #Eternals: “Throughout the years, we’ve never interfered The Avengers: pic.twitter.com/We80bodeIb — Jimmy Folino - BLM & #StopAsianHate (@MrNiceGuy513) May 26, 2021

Another meme, uses this scene from Brooklyn Nine-Nine where Gina Linetti is oblivious to the fight happening behind her as she listens to music through her headphones. The scene is again used to depict how Eternals remained unbothered when Avengers were scrambling to save the planet and the universe at large.

Eternals while the Avengers were getting destroyed by Thanos #Eternals pic.twitter.com/eAotxbe3Qd— kai • eternals era (@kai_becerel) May 24, 2021

Sharing this scene from the teaser of Eternals, another MCU fan pointed out how the superheroes were literally just chilling when they realised Captain America and Iron Man are gone from the Avengers’ team.

The fact the #Eternals have literally just been chilling in their cabin watching as the Avengers fought Loki, Ultron and Thanos 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GIWjkkOD5l — Lewis John Yule 🎬🎞🎥 (@LewisJohnY2) May 24, 2021

Eternals will hit the theatres on November 5 later this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here