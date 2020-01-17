Take the pledge to vote

What a Man Gotta Do: Priyanka-Nick are Seducing Each Other Dressed as Mr and Mrs Smith

A new music video of the Jonas Brothers, 'What A Man Gotta Do' was released on YouTube on Friday. Check it out below.

January 17, 2020
What a Man Gotta Do: Priyanka-Nick are Seducing Each Other Dressed as Mr and Mrs Smith
Jonas Brothers have come up with a new single What a Man Gotta Do and the official music video was released on YouTube on Friday. The song has good tempo and peppy beats and could easily climb up the music charts owing to the popularity of the boy band and their pop brand of music. But what stands out in the video is the hot chemistry of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The song is shot in several locations, edited to match the Jonas Brothers dancing with their respective wives. While Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' portion of the video is shot in a high-school set-up and Danielle-Kevin's section in the suburbs, it is Nick and Priyanka's segment inside the bedroom that raises the heat in the music video. In What a Man Gotta Do, Priyanka and Nick can be seen educing each other with their naughty looks and are seen dressed in skimpy clothes. Their segment seems like a nod to Hollywood film Mr and Mrs Smith featuring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Check out the new Jonas Brothers music video featuring J sisters below:

What a Man Gotta Do video has been directed by Joseph Kahn, who has previously helmed videos for bands like Imagine Dragons and Backstreet Boys and artists like Eminem, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift among many others.

