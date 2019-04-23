Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

What a Pikachu World: Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur Steal the Show in Detective Pikachu Trailer

Brewing nostalgia, the latest video brings back the focus on its major Pokémon in beautiful locations with a poignant 'dad hug' conversation.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
Just like Ash Ketchum, Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur were every teen's team in 2000. These adorable pocket monsters have traversed a long journey from being anime characters on TV to making it to the big screen with the first live-action adaptation, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. To top it off, Ryan Reynolds has voiced the cute yellow furry Pokémon - Pikachu.

Recently, the makers of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu shared a new clip of the feature film, titled What a Pikachu World. Brewing nostalgia, the latest video brings back the focus on its major Pokémon in beautiful locations with a poignant 'dad hug' conversation. Backed by the background score of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World, viewers are once again taken on a tour around the colourful Ryme City where Pokemon and humans live in harmony.

While in the last trailer, the video had notable characters like Charizard, Lickitung, Snorlax, Eevee and a menacing-looking Mewtwo, the new one has Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff and Psyduck, among others.




Right now, the world is waiting with bated breath for Marvel's Avengers: Endgame and HBO's Game of Thrones is the centre of discussions. But in two weeks time, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu will gradually turn eyeballs towards itself.

The Pokemon universe has produced many films over the years, which have all been animated ones. This is a fresh approach to reviving a phenomenon for a motion picture. Directed by Rob Letterman, Detective Pikachu will release on May 10.

