What a View: Salman Khan Starts Shooting for Bharat in Malta, See Pic

After many hiccups, the team of Bharat has finally started shooting in Malta. Producer Atul Agnihotri, who is also Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, has posted a picture from Malta in which Salman is soaking in the beauty of the South European island. Atul posted the photo on Instagram and wrote, “#Bharat in #Malta.”The film has also found its new female lead in Katrina Kaif after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the project. Katrina and Salman have worked together in films like Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.There were reports that Salman is not happy with Priyanka on leaving the project at the last minute, but he refuted all the rumours at the trailer launch of Loveratri. He said, “I'm really happy for her. Had we got to know at the time that she had signed a big project there (Hollywood), we would have never stopped her. The only thing was that we got to know about it at the last moment.”"Whatever the reason may be, whether she’s getting married, or she doesn’t like the film, or she doesn’t want to work in India or doesn’t want to work with me, that’s her choice. We are really happy and supportive about her doing good work," he added.Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is set to hit the screens on Eid, 2019.