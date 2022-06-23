What Actor V. Ravichandran Said About Kichcha Sudeepa’s Work In Film Vikrant Rona

Vikrant Rona, directed by Anup Bhandari, has been making just the right noise since its announcement. Vikrant Rona is one of the most anticipated films starring Kichcha Sudeepa. Recently, its trailer release event was held at Orion Mall, Bangalore. Many actors attended this event and applauded the trailer. Actor V. Ravichandran also attended this event and praised Sudeep.

Ravichandran said that Kichcha is a fearless person and has done great work in the film Vikrant Rona. According to Ravichandran, Vikrant Rona is such a brilliantly made film that he couldn’t help crying watching it. Ravichandran wished that his father was here on the day of Vikrant Rona’s trailer release.

The Kannadiga actor also welcomed Jacqueline Fernandez into the Kannada film industry. Ravichandran was optimistic about the fact that the Kannada film industry will touch new milestones in future.

Apart from Ravichandran, Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Rakshit Shetty, Rishab Shetty, Dolly Dhananjaya and Ramesh Aravind were also present at the trailer release event. Filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raj B Shetty, Arjun Janya, Nanda Kishore and Srujan Lokesh were also present at this event.

Among the actors present, Shiva also stepped ahead and lauded Kichcha. Shiva said that Kichcha is like a family member. He also applauded the music of Vikrant Rona.

According to actor Ramesh, Vikrant Rona will be a box office success and join the league of films like the Jumanji franchise and Tarzan.

Actor Rishab also admired Kichcha saying that they were inspired to act owing to efforts poured in by Pailwaan actors. According to Rishab, his fans are happy with the fact that he and Kichcha will work together.

With lots of praises pouring in for the trailer, fans can’t wait any longer to see Vikrant Rona’s trailer. Talking about Vikrant Rona’s trailer, it will be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Its Telugu trailer will be unveiled by Ram Charan. The Malayalam trailer will be released by Dulquer Salmaan. Salman Khan will unveil the Hindi trailer. The trailer will be unveiled today at 17:02 P.M.

Vikrant Rona will be released on July 28.

