The Star Pravah show Phulala Sugandha Maticha has become one of our favourite Marathi shows. The show has impressed the fans, and Samruddhi Kelkar, who plays the role of female lead Kirti, has been making headlines for quite a while now. According to sources, the actress’ name has been linked with Bigg Boss Marathi 4 winner Akshay Kelkar. The news has been floating around ever since Samruddhi attended the wedding of Akshay’s sister. Akshay and Samriddhi have become a part of various discussions on social media. Now finally, she has spoken clearly about this for the first time in an interview.

Samruddhi recently appeared on Rajshri Marathi’s special episode and she was asked about her relationship with Akshay Kelkar. To this, she commented, “I was in shock after watching our first video, my relatives, friends and people from our film industry asked about our relationship. Now I’ll answer that. He is my very good friend and we have been friends for almost five years."

On the professional front, Samruddhi and Akshay were seen together in a short film called Don Cutting. Samruddhi is not only perfect in her acting skills but she also has a very good command of her dancing skills. The actress also holds a degree in Kathak. Samruddhi has earlier acted in the serial Lakshmi Sadaiv Mangalam, Pudhcha Paaul and Lek Mazi Ladaki.

Samruddhi will also soon be seen as a co-host of the upcoming dance reality show Me Honar Superstar Jallosh Juniors Cha.

Samruddhi is very much excited to host the reality show for the first time in her life. Sharing about the same, she said, “I always loved hosting but did not get any opportunity so far. This opportunity came on the occasion of Me Honar Superstar Jallosh Juniors Cha. I am very happy to try this new responsibility. This show is for juniors, of course, for children from the age group of 4 to 14 years. So, I have to manage this bacha party. My career started with one such dance reality show. A lot of things can be learned from reality shows. Everyone knows my love for dance. Therefore, the stage of the show is very special for me."

