What Adil Hussain Asked Radhika Apte Before Shooting for 'Parched' Sex Scenes

Bollywood actors Adil Hussain and Radhika Apte co-starred in Leena Yadav’s critically acclaimed film Parched. In a recent interview, Adil opened up about shooting a bold scene with Radhika, and revealed what they spoke about before filming.

Talking to Times of India, Adil said, “I asked her ‘What about your boyfriend’? She said that she was married. She then asked ‘What about your wife?’. I said, ‘No problems’."

When asked about what his wife had to say about the nude scenes, the actor said, “She said she hopes that I do it well. My wife respects my profession and she has complete faith in my sensibilities. We know each other from our early days in theatre and she knows why I am an actor."

He also said that Radhika has committed to art and people should understand. He added that for people like him and Radhika, the only thing matters is art and not what people will say. He also added that he doesn’t have any issues with such scenes as long as it portrays the complexities of human life. He said that actors are eager to play brutal murderers and hence should not have issues about portraying a lovemaking scene.

Parched also starred Surveen Chawla, Tannishhtha Chatterjee and Riddhi Sen in lead roles. It produced by Ajay Devgan under his banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. It premiered at the Special Presentations section of the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here