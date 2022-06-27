What Age Neetu Kapoor and Babita Kapoor Embraced Motherhood

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm on Monday when the actress revealed that she was pregnant. While according to reports, Neetu Kapoor and her mother-in-law Babita Kapoor became mothers in their 30s, Alia announced her pregnancy at the age of 29.

Alia posted two images on her official Instagram account. In the first image, the actress is resting in a hospital bed with Ranbir seated next to her. The couple is looking at the ultrasound results on the monitor, which is covered with a red heart emoticon. The lion, lioness, and cub are seen in the next image. She captioned the image, “Our baby. coming soon,” and added the Nazar and red heart emoticons at the end.

Not only fans but their family and celebrity friends went crazy after hearing the good news. The comments section is flooded with all the well wishes and happiness. Alia’s mom Soni Razdan commented, “Congratulations Mama and Papa lion.” Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Congratulations!!!!!!!! The best journey of your life begins – good wishes and love!”

On the work front, the duo will next be seen in the September 9 release of Ayan Mukherji’s film Brahmastra. In addition to this, Alia is now filming the Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut, and her upcoming projects include Jee Le Zara and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir will appear in Animal and Shamshera next.

