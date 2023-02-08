Udita Goswami is one of those actresses who arrived with a bang and was believed to have come to stay. However, with time her career faded away into oblivion and she soon disappeared from the screen. Known for taking up bold roles and not shying away from doing intimate scenes in movies, she was seen as a sex symbol by the industry and the audience. Udita made her debut with the 2004 movie Paap opposite John Abraham. The movie was actress Pooja Bhatt’s directorial debut and received a mixed response. The movie was famous because of its soundtrack consisting of gems like Lagi Mann ki Lagan.

However, she became a household name with her bold and villainous avatar in Zeher opposite Emraan Hashmi, directed by Mohit Suri. The intimate scenes between the actors were much talked of and once again, the movie had a successful soundtrack with Agar Tum Mil jao and Woh Lamhe. Udita followed it up with a box office dud Aksar, which is best known for the chartbuster hit Jhalak Dikhlaja. Udita’s career went downhill from here onwards.

She appeared in a few more movies like Fox, Rokk, and Apartment but none of these movies made any impact. Udita soon married her longtime boyfriend, director Mohit Suri, who had directed her in Zeher. Their love had blossomed on the sets of Zeher, and after an eight-year relationship, they tied the knot in 2013. Udita’s last film was Diary of a Butterfly in 2012, which, once again failed both critically and commercially. After her marriage and a failed career, Udita decided to quit the film industry.

However, she has not completely bid adieu to the world of entertainment. Udita Goswami capitalized on her love of music and has been working as a DJ in posh nightclubs. She trained in the art of DeeJaying from popular Indian Disco Jockey, DJ Suketu, who was a rage in the early and mid-2000s. Udita even appeared in a video of one of DJ Suketu’s remixes, Kya Khoob Lagti Ho. In an old interview with Times of India, Udita had said, “I will be the only celebrity DJ in India”.

