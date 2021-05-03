What Alaya F Said About Contemplating Cosmetic Surgery

Actress Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, shared that she contemplated cosmetic surgery of her nose as there was a ‘slight bump’ on one side.

During an interview, Alaya was asked if she has ever considered cosmetic surgery. She said, “Yes, I have. I have considered it, I have not done it. I think everyone has been like, ‘Maybe I should do…’ It is the smallest thing, I don’t even know if people can see it. So, this side of my nose is the nice one (shows right profile), this one (showing the left side) has a slight bump here. It’s like the tiniest thing in the world.”

However, Alaya added, “I’ll probably never do it because it’s so damn pointless.”

Alaya was recently seen in the music video Aaj Sajeya. Talking about the new project, Alaya said she is confident that the song will soon be part of every wedding playlist.

“It has charm and quirk, and is just very truthful to a modern young bride. It has all the right components to be the wedding song of the season. This will be my first music video so I’m very excited about it. It’s been such a fun and warm ride that now that it’s releasing, I am looking forward to seeing everyone’s reactions," she shared in an interview with IANS.

