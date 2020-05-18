What Are The Odds Trailer: Abhay Deol's New Boy-Meets-Girl Love Story is Weird But Cute

Abhay Deol has produced a new film called 'What are the Odds?' that will premiere on Netflix this week. The film sees the actor donning the producer's hat in collaboration with the makers of Delhi Crime, FilmKaravan Originals.

With his banner 'Abhay Deol Presents', the actor aims at providing a platform to independent films and filmmakers. Abhay will also be seen acting in this film, playing the role of a rockstar.

'What are the Odds?' is Megha Ramaswamy's directorial debut and stars Yashaswini Dayama who is extremely popular face on the Internet and social media, thanks to several web series and sketches that she has been part of.

The trailer tells us that the film is coming of age story about two teenagers, Vivek (Yashaswini Dayama) and Ashwin (Karanvir Malhotra), who bunk school and get entangled in a series of interesting events, that they might never forget in their lives. Yashaswini brings her usual cuteness into the film and the young pairing is a refreshing one.

Yashaswini has impressed viewers with her performances in Phobia, Dear Zindagi, Made in Heaven and Delhi Crime. Her co-star Karanvir Malhotra was seen as the lead in Kabir Khan's series The Forgotten Army and Netflix's Original series Selection Day. 'What are the Odds?' also stars Monica Dogra, Priyanka Bose, Manurishi and Sulbha Arya.

Abhay shared the trailer of the film, writing, "Excited to share the trailer of my film with you. Streaming only on Netflix. The #OddSquad is coming to meet you all on 20th May."

