What Arjun Kapoor Wrote on Janhvi Kapoor's 'Nakka Mukka' Dance Video

Janhvi kapoor shared a small dance video on social media with her friends on the song Nakka Mukka. Seemingly shot inside her vanity van, the fun filled video was recently posted and is being liked by the fans.

Janhvi captioned it, “Aksa gang returns. Low budget sequel, no location no props but aksa gang still rocks." Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi’s brother, commented, “This gang needs to go solo for a bit."

Earlier, Janhvi had shared a video of her grooving to the song Temperature by Sean Paul. Giving a shout out to each one in the video, Janhvi wrote, “Aksa gang is back." Janhvi, dressed in a little black dress, can be seen pulling off some really quirky moves.

Janhvi also posted some pictures on Instagram recently. In the images, she is seen wearing a white, deep-necked crop top, paired with shorts and a jacket.

She looks every inch gorgeous as she poses for the camera. For the caption, she chose to put a white heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her film Dostana 2.

Dostana 2 recently made headlines as the production banner Dharma Productions announced actor Kartik Aaryan’s exit from the film.

The actress finished the shoot for her film Good Luck Jerry earlier this year. She had taken to Instagram to share this news with her fans.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here