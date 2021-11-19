What Bhumika Chawla Has To Say About Casting Couch

Actor Bhumika Chawla, who is predominantly known for her work in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil films, recently made headlines after remarks on the casting couch in the industry. Even in the past, on several occasions, female actors have raised their voices against the instances of sexual harassment and casting couch in the industry.

However, Bhumika Chawla has recently spoken on the issue in an interview. The actor said, “It was interesting to see how the cast reacted differently to the casting couch. Will offers come if commitment is given? Should heroines be in touch with producers? Should heroines cooperate sexually with them? All these are false propaganda. The role-playing is creating a sensation as if the actual casting couch itself is unreal.

“I have never encountered such incidents. Producers and directors come to Mumbai and talk to me a lot if they think I am the only fit for that role in the story. I don’t fit into that story which means taking care of someone else,” the actor added.

Talking about the actor, in her career spanning two decades, Bhumika has acted in over 50 films. She made her debut in 2000 with the Telugu film Yuvakudu.

The Tere Naam actor has done some very successful films with famous actors. At one point, she was even considered a lucky charm for heroes like Pawan, Mahesh, and NTR.

After leaving her mark in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil films industry with her performance, she married her long-time boyfriend and yoga teacher Bharat Thakur on October 21, 2007.

After marriage, she slowly started withdrawing herself from the silver screen. But in 2016, she made a comeback in Bollywood after a long time with biographical sports drama M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She played the role of Dhoni’s sister in the film.

