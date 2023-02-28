In a shocking turn of events, BTS singer Jungkook has deleted his Instagram account and the app on his phone. Jeon Jungkook confirmed he is no longer a part of the platform and said that he would connect with fans over Weverse. He added that he might never return to the platform.

“I’ve left/quit Instagram.. it’s not hacked 🙂 I didn’t use it so I just deleted it.. don’t worry!!!" he said, as translated by BTS fan @BTStranslation_ on Twitter. “Heheheheheheheh kekekekeke well I just don’t use it so what else could i have done !!? (written cutely) I’d rather do weverse lives from time to time," he added.

BTS WEVERSE POST JUNGKOOK 230228JK: I've left/quit instagram.. it's not hacked 🙂I didn't use it so I just deleted it.. don't worry!!! [cutely] pic.twitter.com/h190DnNTK2 — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) February 28, 2023

The Golden Maknae made the announcement shortly after he hosted an impromptu Weverse Live session on Tuesday morning. The live session had to be cut short due to other activities planned around the time.

Jungkook officially debuted on Instagram in December 2021. The singer joined the platform along with his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V. Over the months, the Still With You singer treated fans to numerous posts, revamped his account to follow a certain template, and hosted several AMA sessions which broke the internet. The singer also often posted videos of him working out. Jungkook had surpassed 50 million followers on the platform. The news comes as a shock for fans, given how active the maknae was.

Meanwhile, Jungkook has been focusing on his solo music on the work front. The singer performed at the FIFA 2022 World Cup late last year, debuting his track Dreamers, and also collaborated with Charlie Puth on Left and Right last summer. The singer is also likely to drop his solo album/mixtape soon.

