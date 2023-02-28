Actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar has been nominated as a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW). Khushbu, a member of the BJP’s national executive committee, shared the notification of her appointment on social media. Khushbu expressed her gratitude to the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting her with a huge responsibility. Chiranjeevi also congratulated Khushbu for achieving the milestone and said that she most certainly deserved this position.

“Thank our Honourable PM Narendra Modi ji and the government of India for entrusting me with such a huge responsibility. I shall strive hard to protect, preserve and nourish Nari Shakthi which is growing leaps and bounds under your leadership. Looking forward eagerly,” Khushbu tweeted.

Reacting to the news, Chiranjeevi wished her the best for her new role as a member of NCW. “Very happy for you Khushbu Sundar! You most certainly deserve this position. Trusting your presence as a member of the NCW will ensure greater focus on and more efficient redressal of all relevant issues pertaining to women and empower their voice even more. Wishing you the Best!”

Apart from being an actress, Khushbu is also a film producer and television presenter and had joined the DMK initially and moved to Congress later and became the party’s spokesperson. She then joined BJP and contested the Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Waltair Veerayya along with Ravi Teha and Shruti Haasan. He is now busy with his next venture Bhola Shankar helmed by Meher Ramesh. The film is an official remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. The director has reportedly made changes accordingly in the film, to keep up with the expectation of the fans.

Earlier, it was reported that Chiranjeevi will be seen as a fan of his brother and Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. The story of the film is about a devoted brother who tries to track down notorious criminals, who have harmed his sister. Keerthy Suresh and Tammanaah Batia will play the female leads in Bholaa Shankar. The action drama is reportedly scheduled for its theatrical release on April 14, 2023.

