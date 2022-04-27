What Connects Actor Viswak Sen With NTR, Pawan Kalyan, and Adivi Sesh. Details Inside

In the south Indian film industry, we have seen several talented actors taking the megaphone and ghost directing their movies. However, there have been only a few who have completely taken charge of the director’s chair. The latest to join the bandwagon is Vishwak Sen.

Despite Sen previously proving his mettle as a director with Falaknuma Das, he is returning with another film titled Das ka Dhamki.

Das Ka Dhamki was first launched with tremendous enthusiasm in March this year, under the direction of Naresh Kuppili. Paagal, Sen’s most recent film, was also directed by Naresh. The team announced that the Paagal combo will return. However, the director was sacked a week later, and Sen took over as the director of the film. The makers released a poster to announce the film’s shooting where Sen’s name could be seen as the director.

Many famous names in the South Indian film industry tried their hand at direction before Sen. Power star Pawan Kalyan is one such name, who made his directorial debut with Johnny in 2003. Not just that, he also wrote the script. Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan co-starred in the film.

It was also the first Telugu film to be distributed in over 250 prints across the globe, including the United States. However, the film failed to make much of an impression at the box office, despite Pawan Kalyan’s excellent performance.

The next in line is NTR. He is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the south Indian Film Industry. People worshipped him like God, not only for his portrayal as the mythological characters such as Ram but also for his work as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

We all know him as a wonderful actor, but only a few recognise him as a multi-talented artist who has worked as a writer, editor, filmmaker, and producer. He made 16 films as a director. Seetharama Kalyanam was his debut work. The film covers Lord Rama’s life from his birth until his marriage to Seetha. However, this film was not so much about Rama as it was about Ravana portrayed by NTR himself.

Another name that’s worth mentioning is Adivi Sesh. The actor-director and screenwriter appeared in a number of films, including the Baahubali franchise, where he was seen portraying the role of Bhadrudu, the son of Bhallaldev (Rana Daggubati). This multi talented artist made his directorial debut with the 2010 film Karma.

After surviving a near-fatal vehicle accident in San Francisco, Sesh was compelled to write it. Karma is the first Telugu movie to be shot entirely in America, with an all-American technical staff.

