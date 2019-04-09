LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'What Criticism?' Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence on Mixed Response Over Pairing Up Opposite Salman Khan

The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project 'Inshallah' got mixed response after it was revealed that Alia Bhatt had been roped in opposite Salman Khan.

News18.com

Updated:April 9, 2019, 7:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'What Criticism?' Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence on Mixed Response Over Pairing Up Opposite Salman Khan
The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project 'Inshallah' got mixed response after it was revealed that Alia Bhatt had been roped in opposite Salman Khan.
Loading...
The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project Inshallah got mixed response after it was revealed that Alia Bhatt had been roped in opposite Salman Khan.

That Bhansali, Salman and Alia would be teaming up was cheered among the loyal fans. But as the dust settled, some began scratching their heads in confusion, owing to a massive years of age gap between the two actors.

One user wrote, "Is Alia playing Salman Khan's daughter?" While another tweeted, "Will the two romance? Alia is 26, Khan is 53."

When Alia was asked about the same, the actress, who is currently gearing up for the release of Kalank, told Pinkvilla, "I didn’t get any criticism. I think I got a lot of excitement. I think speculation is also a form of excitement in a way and why shouldn’t there be speculation. There should be and at least I am not bothered by that and I don’t think Salman or Bhansali sir are bothered. I think this is a filmmaker who has given us very good films, he is someone who we all are very fond of and I think we should just trust him with his vision.”

Inshallah will mark Salman's reunion with Bhansali, 20 years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Salman had last appeared in a cameo role in Bhansali's Saawariya (2007).

Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha. He recently wrapped the shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram