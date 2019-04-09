English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'What Criticism?' Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence on Mixed Response Over Pairing Up Opposite Salman Khan
The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project 'Inshallah' got mixed response after it was revealed that Alia Bhatt had been roped in opposite Salman Khan.
The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project 'Inshallah' got mixed response after it was revealed that Alia Bhatt had been roped in opposite Salman Khan.
Loading...
The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project Inshallah got mixed response after it was revealed that Alia Bhatt had been roped in opposite Salman Khan.
That Bhansali, Salman and Alia would be teaming up was cheered among the loyal fans. But as the dust settled, some began scratching their heads in confusion, owing to a massive years of age gap between the two actors.
One user wrote, "Is Alia playing Salman Khan's daughter?" While another tweeted, "Will the two romance? Alia is 26, Khan is 53."
When Alia was asked about the same, the actress, who is currently gearing up for the release of Kalank, told Pinkvilla, "I didn’t get any criticism. I think I got a lot of excitement. I think speculation is also a form of excitement in a way and why shouldn’t there be speculation. There should be and at least I am not bothered by that and I don’t think Salman or Bhansali sir are bothered. I think this is a filmmaker who has given us very good films, he is someone who we all are very fond of and I think we should just trust him with his vision.”
Inshallah will mark Salman's reunion with Bhansali, 20 years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Salman had last appeared in a cameo role in Bhansali's Saawariya (2007).
Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha. He recently wrapped the shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat.
That Bhansali, Salman and Alia would be teaming up was cheered among the loyal fans. But as the dust settled, some began scratching their heads in confusion, owing to a massive years of age gap between the two actors.
One user wrote, "Is Alia playing Salman Khan's daughter?" While another tweeted, "Will the two romance? Alia is 26, Khan is 53."
When Alia was asked about the same, the actress, who is currently gearing up for the release of Kalank, told Pinkvilla, "I didn’t get any criticism. I think I got a lot of excitement. I think speculation is also a form of excitement in a way and why shouldn’t there be speculation. There should be and at least I am not bothered by that and I don’t think Salman or Bhansali sir are bothered. I think this is a filmmaker who has given us very good films, he is someone who we all are very fond of and I think we should just trust him with his vision.”
Inshallah will mark Salman's reunion with Bhansali, 20 years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Salman had last appeared in a cameo role in Bhansali's Saawariya (2007).
Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha. He recently wrapped the shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Next James Bond? Chris Hemsworth Would 'Love to' Play 007 And Even Has Audition Tape Ready
- IPL 2019 | Still Scope for Improvement in the Team: Ashwin
- Bravo Turns Hairstylist for Chennai Super Kings Teammate
- Aviation Tech This Week: A Crazy Shape-Shifter, and the Return of Supersonic Flight
- Priyanka Chopra Trips but Husband Comes to Her Rescue in the Nick of Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results