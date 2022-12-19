What Daali Dhananjay’s Cryptic Twitter Video Was All About

Kannada actor, lyricist, and producer Daali Dhananjay has always been active on social media. While the actor often promotes his films and other projects he is often involved in through his Twitter, one tweet, in particular, had his fans wondering what exactly it meant.

The actor posted a video on the microblogging platform on December 14 with the caption, “What is going on?” It showed him doing some sort of calculations on a page while two others wondered what he was doing. Multiple shots of him trying to calculate and jot down things on paper. As soon as he walked away after putting his pen down, everyone around him gathered around the table where the calculation page was placed.

They then see the page and what’s written on is what puzzles them even more. The page mentions an equation in a huge font – “21 – 1 = 23”. While the calculation itself is wrong, people wonder what this equation surrounded by other mathematical figures meant. The puzzling video went viral and received more than 72,000 views and over 4300 likes.

For one whole day, fans were puzzled as to what exactly this tweet meant and what was Dhananjay trying to convey through this video. Finally, the actor-producer revealed its meaning the next day. Dhananjay announced that the equation was the release date for the film “Orchestra Mysuru”. The film will be released on January 12, 2023 (12-1-23) and the equation was a clue for the same.

Captioned, “12 - 1 = 23? The answer is in the following link. A Kannada movie for Sankranti.” The link was for a YouTube video which was a 7-and-a-half-minute long video, eventually revealing Orchestra Mysuru’s release date.

Orchestra Mysuru is directed by Sunil Mysuru and produced by Daali Pictures. The movie stars Poornachandra Mysuru, Raghu Dixit and Naveen Sajju in prominent roles.

