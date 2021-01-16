What David Dhawan Has Decided for Son Varun Dhawan's Wedding with Natasha Dalal

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is reportedly all set to get married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal. The couple is rumoured to be planning to tie the knot soon and the news has been doing rounds for a long time. However, it has now been reported that an extravagant wedding ceremony will take place in Alibaug on January 24. Varun and Natasha are childhood friends and have been dating each other for a long time now. The couple has often been spotted together at various Bollywood parties and events.

A close friend and associate of David Dhawan told Bollywood Hungama, "Yes, Varun is indeed getting married on 24th at Alibaug. Ab kitni din intezaar karega (how long will he wait?) Covid is not going away anywhere. They had decided they’d get married after the release of Coolie No. 1. People are getting married with all pomp and splendour. But Varun and Natasha cannot afford to do that. If they invite one guest more than 50 they are in trouble.”

“So, it will just be the family at the wedding. They’ve now decided to just have the immediate family from both sides. I am glad they decided not to wait for Covid to be over,” the close family friend added about what David has planned for Varun's wedding.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Coolie No.1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. He will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The actor has already wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Chandigarh.