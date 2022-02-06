'What Did I Know About Politics?': As Rajya Sabha MP, Lata Mangeshkar Never Accepted Any Allowances

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 after deteriorating health at a Mumbai hospital. Besides being a singer, she was also part of the Rajya Sabha for one term, where she earned respect for not taking any allowances.

Lata Mangeshkar was elected to Parliament’s Upper House in Nov 1999 with the support of BJP and remained in the house for six years till Nov 2005.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the iconic singer never touched any allowances she received as a Member of Parliament. The revelation was made through an RTI, which showed that the all the payments made to her from the Pay Accounts Office were returned.

However, during her term, Lata Mangeshkar could only make it to the House for 12 days. In the six years, she asked just one question on the derailment of trains.

“Whether it is a fact that the incidents of derailment of trains on various sections have been on the increase; if so, the number of train derailment incidents since the beginning of the year 2000; the estimated loss suffered by the Railways as a consequence thereof; what measures have been taken by government to prevent such incident?” she reportedly questioned the Rajya Sabha.

Lata Mangeshkar was reluctant to be inducted to the House and felt misfit for the parliament.

“My tenure in the Rajya Sabha was anything but happy. I was reluctant to be inducted into Parliament. In fact, I pleaded with those who urged me into the Rajya Sabha to let me off… What did I know about politics?” she reportedly said.

Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites were performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Mangeshkar, who was known as the ‘Queen of Melody’ and the ‘Nightingale of India,’ had tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms on January 8 and was undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

Several prominent personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood celebrities and leaders attended the last rites of the singer.

Two days of national mourning has been announced, for the duration of which the national flag will be at half-mast.

