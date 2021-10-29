What Did Puneeth Rajkumar Want to Announce on November 1? A Docu-film on Karnataka's Marine Life

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last Friday morning. All of 46 years, a young man with immense talent has bid farewell all of a sudden. He was all set to announce a new movie on November 1, 2021 which is also the day of Kannada Rajyotsava (Liberation day of Karnataka).

Puneeth Rajkumar had shared a picture of 2 divers under water with 1.11.21 written over it. “Decades ago. A story was born. A tribute to our people, our land, celebrated our forests and inspired a new generation. It’s time now, for the legend to return (sic)," he had captioned the picture.

This is not a movie, as many people thought initially. This is a documentary that was shot extensively under the Arabian Sea showcasing the diversity of marine life underwater that is in the range of Karnataka.

Amoghavarsha, a well-known wildlife cinematographer, captured these amazing videos and the duo were all set to bring out a one-hour documentary. Amoghavarsha is well-known for his documentary on wildlife of Karnataka called ‘Wild Karnataka’ that released in theaters in 2019.

So, Puneeth had teamed up with him and the duo travelled extensively to Nethrani, Murudeshwara, Gokarna and other places where marine life is abundant. The documentary is said to be titled ‘Gandhadagudi’ or ‘Ondu Muttina Kathe’ - both are the names of super hit movies of Dr Rajkumar, Puneeth’s father. “Ondu Muttina Kathe” was directed by Late Shankar Nag in 1987.

Puneeth produced this movie under his home banner PRK productions along with Mudskipper, another production house. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed for the first-of-its-kind documentary in Kannada. Of the two divers seen in poster, one is Puneeth Rajkumar. He considered this as a gift to the people of Karnataka and the window into the marine life of the state to the world.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.