What Did Suchi Tell Srikant at the End of The Family Man 2? Manoj Bajpayee Answers

Manoj Bajpayee, who plays a secret service agent Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man, has a strained relationship with his wife in the web show. Towards the end of the recently released second season, his wife Suchi (Priyamani) says something in his ear but it’s muted for the audience.

We asked Manoj about it and he said, “I will definitely tell you when the script comes to me (laughs).”

The show has long one-take action sequences, and Manoj says they weren’t easy to shoot. “The only thought that comes to your mind at that point of time is to take really good care of yourself and get the shot right. You can’t afford to hurt or injure yourself, and then you have to go in sync with the cameraperson following you. And then acting and holding the gun right, and emoting in the right place. So many things need to fall in place, and to get that happen, you have to be really fit.”

He further said, “When I was shooting for the police station scene or the climax, at that point I realised my lifestyle is correct. That is how I got saved. Otherwise you can’t survive those many rehearsals and takes. In one or two takes, the jeep came a little late and the shot was called off, and then we had to do it again.”

Created by Raj and DK, The Family Man 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here