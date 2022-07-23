What Director Ranjith Balakrishnan Said About National Award For Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Filmmaker Senna Hegde is on cloud nine after her movie Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam won the award for the best Malayalam film at the National Awards 2020. Filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan was also happy to hear the news and said Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam’s selection was a proud moment for Malayalam cinema. Ranjith said that small-budget films can also win awards. The director also missed renowned late filmmaker K. R. Sachidanandan on this occasion.

Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam is set in the background of Kanhangad, Kasaragod district, Kerala. The film revolves around events a day before the engagement party of Suja and Laxmikanth. Suja’s engagement is fixed by her father Vijayan against her wishes.

Suja is caught in a lot of confusion. Her father is also facing a lot of financial problems. Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam was released on October 29 last year. Bankrolled by Pushkar Films, Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam was praised by the audience and critics alike.

Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam was thoroughly praised for careful treatment of each aspect of the subject. Senna’s hard work for each frame in Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam was appreciated. In an interview, Senna described how he ensured that actors are in sync with the local dialect. According to him, lines had to be spoken flawlessly without any artificiality. For this purpose, auditions were held for every character.

Senna didn’t care about the fact that her film had first-timers. He was relieved because they were theatre actors. Katheyondu Shuruvagide director told every actor that they will have abundant screen time.

Senna and Sreeraj Raveendran have contributed to the screenplay. Sreeraj is also the cinematographer and did brilliant work. Arjun Ashokan, Sunil C.K., Sajin Cherukayil, Rajesh Madhavan and others are part of this movie.

Actress Anagha Narayanan was nominated for the Critics Choice Film award in the best-supporting actress category. Senna won Kerala State Film Award in the best story category. Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam was also criticized by some due to the quicker winding up of the climax. According to the audience, the climax should have been revealed gradually which could make the film interesting.

