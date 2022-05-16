'What do They Want...': Kushal Badrike Shares Hilarious Video Featuring His Sons

Actor-comedian Kushal Badrike is known as the King of Humour, and he loves to share information about his upcoming plays and films to stay connected with his fans. The comedian is also attached to his family and shares various videos featuring them.

In his latest post, Kushal has shared a video of his children, who are seen reading a book. When he came home, he was shocked to see this scene. So he says in the caption, “I don’t know what’s going on in my house, I have never seen this picture. My question is, what do they want in return?"

Many posted smile emojis on this video, while one of them wrote, “Be ready for something big”. The video received 34,542 views on Instagram.

Badrike has a huge fan base, with 276k followers on his Instagram handle. A few days ago, he shared another video with his children. In that video, he was seen playing with his children. At the beginning of the video, his son is seen riding a skateboard. Later, Badrike joins him and tries to ride the skateboard but he falls. Everyone laughed seeing the video. The video got 111,973 likes.

Kushal started his career with Marathi plays like Jaago Mohan Pyare and Lali Leela. But he became a known face for his comedy skits in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. His other popular TV shows include Fu Bai Fu, Tujhyat Jeev Rangale and more. He also acted in hit movies Jatra, Maza Navra Tuzi Bayko, Huppa Huiyya, Bhaucha Dhakka, etc.

He also played a role in the web series Struggler Saala.

