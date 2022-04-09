What Does Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Teach Daughter Aaradhya About Being Photographed? Abhishek Bachchan Answers

No celebrity is ever spared by the paparazzi, let alone Aaradhya Bachchan who happens to be the daughter of Dasvi actor Abhishek Bachchan and former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai. The ten-year-old seems to constantly be clicked by the paparazzi to whom the young girl cannot do anything except entertain. Any new photos or videos of her go viral and are subjected to the scrutiny of the public eye. Some photos of her from school also seemed to have come up on the internet provoking questions as to whether they were leaked by the school or not.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, her father addressed the photos and what his wife Aishwarya Rai teaches Aaradhya about being photographed by the media.

In the interview, the Dasvi actor revealed that the photos were not leaked by the school. He continued on that the paparazzi always follows his daughter around almost everywhere for photos and videos of her. The actor further added that in a discussion on this problem, when Aaradhya was much younger, Aishwarya had thought it was wise to just “accept it” as it is because of the simple fact that it was bound to happen anyway.

Bachcan also opened up about how his wife had taught his daughter that it wasn’t a privilege to be photographed. She had taught Aaradhya to be humble and grateful about it because people wanted to see and know more about her and that when the time is right she will have to work hard to secure a profession in their line of work.

The actor further told the publication, “There is no point analysing it. She is the daughter of two actors, the granddaughter of actors as well."

