What! Emilia Clarke Refuses To Watch House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones Star Says 'It's So Weird...'

Though Emilia Clarke is happy about the success of House of the Dragon, a prequel to the hit fantasy show Game of Thrones, which catapulted her to global fame for essaying the role of Daenerys Targaryen, the actress is not ready to watch the show yet. In a recent interaction with Variety, the actress appeared to promote her upcoming film The Pod Generation, during which Clarke was asked if she’s among those who watch House of the Dragon. The actress asked for the host’s forgiveness and explained how it is just too ‘weird’ for her to become an audience of the series.

The GOT star explained that she’s all over the moon about the nominations and awards received by House of the Dragon. “It’s too weird. I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m over the moon about all the awards. I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange,” she said. Clarke further deciphered her difficulty using an anecdote of a school reunion, “It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels.” While concluding her answer, the actress confirmed, “I’m avoiding it.”

Set 200 years before the brutal plot of gaining power in Game of Thrones, which ran for eight seasons, the newly-released spin-off dives deeper into the blood bath between Velaryon and Targaryen houses. Carrying the foreboding essence of GOT’s portent background score and elaborate sets, the prequel has introduced new characters before the gory tale of Daenerys and Jon Snow and their pursuit to claim the ultimate iron throne.

The plot of the show marks the beginning of the end of House Targaryen that leads to a civil war which the author George RR Martin has named the Dance of the Dragons. As per the portal, the pilot episode of the prequel series launched to 9.9 million viewers merely on its first night, which is notably the largest audience garnered in HBO’s history.

Such is the success that House of the Dragon also ended up winning a Golden Globe for Best Television Series- Drama. It was pitted against several acclaimed shows including The Crown, Ozark, Severance, and Better Call Saul.

