What Field Marshal Sam Bahadur Once Said About Amitabh Bachchan, His School

During the Indo-Pakistani war in 1971, Field Marshal Sam Bahadur led the Indian Army to the path of victory with his sheer courage and determination. Since then, Field Marshal Sam Bahadur has cemented a respectable position in the hearts of many Indian citizens who remember Sam’s patriotism and duty toward the country.

Although Sam Bahadur is a public figure now, his last appearance in front of the media was in the year 2004. Back then, Sam pointed out an interesting similarity between him and legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The Field Marshal revealed that both he and Amitabh went to the Sherwood College in Nainital, which made the duo alumni of the same college. In fact, they shared a Punjabi connection as well, since Sam was born in Punjab and our very own Big B’s mother was a Punjabi woman, born in Lyallpur into a Sikh family.

For those unaware, Sam Bahadur was invited by the former Indian Army Chief, General NC Vij to an Indian-army chief conclave. He was among the eight chiefs who were invited. During the invitation, Sam gave an interview with the media.

In the interview, he disclosed that he was “90 years, six months, and 13 days old.” The Field Marshal attributed his good health to being born in Punjab, Amritsar – “a healthy place” where his father was a doctor.

Sam Bahadur revealed that during his teen years, he wished to be a doctor like his father and studied very hard to become one. However, his father advised little Sam to wait for some time until he turned a little older. During that tenure, Sam joined the Indian Army and carved his career into serving the nation instead.

Talking about his college days in Nainital, Sam recalled that he had a remarkable time there, before adding, “Sherwood College holds the distinction of producing two legends – Amitabh Bachchan and Sam Manekshaw.”

Meanwhile, as Sam Bahadur has evaded the public eye for a long period, Amitabh Bachchan is currently making the headlines for his films. He was last seen in the family-drama, entertainer Goodbye starring Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

The film has been widely loved by viewers. Amitabh next stars in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, and Neena Gupta.

