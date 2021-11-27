What Goes Behind Filming Sex, Nude Scenes For Films, Web Series

Several movies and web series often contain intimate, sex and nude scenes depending on the script. Many actors find it difficult to perform a sexual act on-screen. While viewers think that it’s fun and games, but filming sex scenes is often considered one of the toughest and awkward things. The makers of any film and web series outline in detail nudity and sex scenes in actors’ contracts before casting them.

Shooting a sex scene or a nude scene is extremely difficult and challenging. It takes a lot of effort to make this scene more attractive, realistic and beautiful. Directors try to ensure that these scenes look real. They use many tricks and techniques to make scenes convincing for audiences and as comfortable and effortless as possible for actors.

Here’s what all goes behind the scenes of sex scenes-

— Actors sign a contract with the makers of the film to give their consent for nude scenes. In the contract papers, all the information including minute details like the visibility of body parts, timing etc are mentioned. However, the actors always have the right to withdraw consent at any time prior to filming the scene.

— Directors tell the actors in detail about the intimate scenes. They tell the actors about what, when and how they should move during the sex scenes

— Few actors also work out the details of the sex scene they have to film with their on-screen partners. They do this to ensure to give the best shot to make it realistic.

— Many actors also wear a modesty patch to reduce the visibility of their body parts while shooting for intimate scenes. The filmmakers also use nude-coloured underwear and other coverings to shield certain body parts from the camera.

— Sometimes, the makers provide a certain temperature and also ask crew people to turn their backs during the shooting of sex scenes.

