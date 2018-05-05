English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
What Happened at National Film Awards Was Unfortunate, Avoidable: Shatrughan Sinha
Not that Shatrughan has any misgivings about Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani giving out the National Awards.
File photo of BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: Shatrughan Sinha has the unique advantage of being common to both cinema and politics. Therefore, he shares the distress of the National Film Award winners who boycotted the function due to the limited presence of President Ram Nath Kovind.
Sinha said: "What happened is very unfortunate and totally avoidable. I know the President personally. He used to be the Governor of Bihar and a fine human being. I am sure he didn't mean to hurt anyone's sentiments. Unfortunately, because of some miscommunication, lots of sentiments were hurt.
"This should not happen. The artistes of our country are the pride of the nation. You can't invite them to receive the President's Award and then have them receiving the award from someone else's hands."
Not that Shatrughan has any misgivings about Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani giving out the National Awards.
"She is a worthy member of the BJP. However, these are the President's Awards. They cannot be given by anyone but the President. And then some of the supposedly more special award recipients were handpicked for the President to personally give the awards.
"With due respect to the 10-11 specially-chosen recipients, every recipient of the National Award is equally special. It's like you invite guests for dinner and serve two kinds of food to two sections of the invitees."
While placing no blame on the President, he wonders why the President couldn't spare ample time to give the awards to everyone.
"Every President, including the lady Pratibha Patil, has patiently given the award to each and every winner. Why this break from tradition? And what pressing engagement could possibly call the President away from the glorious task of honouring the best artistes of our country?"
Also Watch
Sinha said: "What happened is very unfortunate and totally avoidable. I know the President personally. He used to be the Governor of Bihar and a fine human being. I am sure he didn't mean to hurt anyone's sentiments. Unfortunately, because of some miscommunication, lots of sentiments were hurt.
"This should not happen. The artistes of our country are the pride of the nation. You can't invite them to receive the President's Award and then have them receiving the award from someone else's hands."
Not that Shatrughan has any misgivings about Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani giving out the National Awards.
"She is a worthy member of the BJP. However, these are the President's Awards. They cannot be given by anyone but the President. And then some of the supposedly more special award recipients were handpicked for the President to personally give the awards.
"With due respect to the 10-11 specially-chosen recipients, every recipient of the National Award is equally special. It's like you invite guests for dinner and serve two kinds of food to two sections of the invitees."
While placing no blame on the President, he wonders why the President couldn't spare ample time to give the awards to everyone.
"Every President, including the lady Pratibha Patil, has patiently given the award to each and every winner. Why this break from tradition? And what pressing engagement could possibly call the President away from the glorious task of honouring the best artistes of our country?"
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Omerta Review: Rajkummar Rao Plays a Sociopath With an Iciness That Will Stay With You
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- Kuch Aur Karna Ho Toh Bolo, Amitabh Bachchan Requests 'Twitterji' To Increase Followers
- Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990
- Apple Watch Series 3 With Cellular Up For Pre-Order on Jio And Airtel; Price Starts At Rs 39,080