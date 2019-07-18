What happened When Pearl V Puri, Krushna Abhishek Took the Viral FaceApp Challenge

After Snapchat's baby filter and gender swap filter, now FaceApp old-age filter has taken Twitter and Instagram by storm. Designed to create realistic transformations of faces using various filters and features, this latest app gives users a taste of what they would look like when they are old.

Even though it was started by a few fans sharing the pictures of their favourite celebrities using this particular filter, it seems like everyone from television stars to Bollywood personalities have started joining the trend.

From Pearl V Puri, Randeep Rai, Vivek Dahiya, Krushna Abhishek to Karan Veer Mehra, Suyyash Rai, Vishal Singh and Nisha Rawal, everyone took to their respective social media accounts to share their results after using the FaceApp filter on their pictures.

Pearl V Puri:

Pearl V Puri who is currently playing the role of Raghbir in Bepanah Pyaarrn took to his Instagram to share his picture post using FaceApp. He shared the picture by writing How am I looking ? Kya aap sab tab bhi mujhse itna pyar karenge? #pvp #buddha #greyhair #stylish #potd #amusing #raghbir #love #life #bepanahpyaarr #old #oldagechallenge #faceapp”

Randeep Rai:

Nothing can dull the cuteness of this chocolate boy, not even aging. Sharing a picture on his instagram he wrote ‘Kuch Aesa’ in the caption.

Karanveer Mehra:

Hott studio's web series Couple of Mistakes famed Karanveer Mehra also tried this app out, this is how it turned out.

Vivek Dahiya:

Here's how Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera actor Vivek Dahiya looked like when he tried the app out.

Krushna Abhisehek:

Comedian Krushna Abhishek wrote, “At the age of 60 haha actually I don't look that bad na hmmmmm not bad yaaaa YEH future hai boss. Jeeee loooo apni zindagi.”

