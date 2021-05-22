What I'm Going Through is Horrible: Boney Kapoor on Cyclone Tauktae Breaking Maidaan Set

Recently Cyclone Tauktae hit the west-coast of India and cause a lot of destruction, especially in Maharashtra. It also broke the sets of Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan. In a recent interview, producer Boney Kapoor opened up about having to put up the sets for the third time. The set had to be dismantled once before due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “Now, I will have to construct the set for the third time as due to the cyclone 70-80% of the set has been destroyed. What I am going through is horrible. I don’t want to be reminded of it. If I think about the pressure or feelings or loss, I will start crying. If I think about the budget overshooting and expenses pilling up, I might go into depression." He added that he does not even want to look at the set.

He further added, “All I know and I am doing is staying positive and thinking positive. Fortunately, thank God, there was no casualty and no one was injured. Luckily all 40-50 people who were on the set, were fine. It would have been worse had anything happened to anyone.”

Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is the biopic of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. The film’s release date has also been pushed multiple times, from November 27, 2020 to December 11, 2020, to August 13, 2021, and finally October 15, 2021.

