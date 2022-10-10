CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » What Influencer GP Muthu Will Bring as Contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil 6
1-MIN READ

What Influencer GP Muthu Will Bring as Contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil 6

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 10, 2022, 20:57 IST

Chennai, India

GP Muthu is a popular YouTuber known in the Tamil circuit.

Prior to his entry into the house, Vijay TV also shared a promo video for GP Muthu.

Bigg Boss Tamil has come back to entertain you again and the first episode of the sixth season aired on October 9. Once again, Tamil star Kamal Haasan returns as the host like all the previous seasons. Every time, there were many guesses and speculations about the participants. One name that appeared a lot in the list of speculative names was social influencer GP Muthu.

His participation was confirmed as GP Muthu happened to be the very first contestant to enter the house. However, prior to his entry into the house, Vijay TV also shared a promo video for GP Muthu. The promotional video starts right at his native place Udangudu with the chilling background score of KGF playing in the background. It sees him talking about his journey to fame, signing autographs for local boys and his everyday life with his wife. He is seen telling his son that he is participating in Bigg Boss, to which his son says he was waiting for him to be on the show. Her daughter teases him by saying that he would not last even 10 days on the show.

GP Muthu is a popular YouTuber known in the Tamil circuit. His videos are often amateurish and yet have an unconventional appeal to his fans. He was also an active TikToker before it was banned in India and became famous for his request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift the ban on TikTok.

Bigg Boss Tamil is being aired on Star Vijay along with a 24/7 Livestream on Disney+Hotstar.

