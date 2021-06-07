What Inspired Karan Johar to Come Up with the Idea of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'

Karan Johar’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was a reality show that delineated the life of four ‘Bollywood wives’ – Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. Karan recently revealed that he came up with the idea of the show on a flight to Delhi with these lovely B-town ladies when they travelled together to attend a common friend’s father’s condolence meet.

It was during the reunion of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on Clubhouse arranged by Janice Sequeira that Karan elaborated how he came up with the idea of producing a reality show, depicting the personal and professional lives of Neelam (wife of Sameer Soni), Maheep (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana (wife of Chunky Panday) and Seema (wife of Sohail Khan).

Karan stated that he has been really close to all the four women for nearly two-and-a-half decades. When the five of them were travelling together to Delhi for a condolence meeting, Karan realised that these four ‘completely crazy’ should have a show of their own. He further stated that much like Madhur Bhandarkar’s film Page 3, they were discussing their outfits for the occassion.

He revealed that as much as it was inappropriate and idiotic, it was equally fun. At that moment, he realised that the four of them need to reveal their lives on a show. “They made something even like a chautha sound like such a massive problem in what they were wearing to what was happening. And it was like they were talking nonsense." Karan elaborated how each of them had to play-act to be sad once they reach Delhi. However, this did not last long and they were back to their usual ‘rubbish’ on their flight back.

In the end, Karan stated that as he was always aware of Maheep, Bhavana, Seema and Neelam’s crazy personalities. Except Neelam, none of these women had ever faced a camera for shoot.

On the work front, Karan will direct the upcoming magnum opus, Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt among others.

