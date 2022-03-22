What Is BTS Heardle And How To Play The Viral Musical Game Designed For ARMYs

Think you can guess any BTS song based on a random line from their songs? Well, BTS Heardle is the perfect game for you! Designed keeping the BTS fandom, popularly known as the ARMY, in mind, the new guessing game tests fans’ knowledge of the songs released by the septet over the years. The online game has been created by the popular BTS fan account, BTSCHARTDATA. BTS Heardle is as simple as it sounds: Guess the song based on the lyrics presented.

The lyrics are provided in both, Korean and English. As per the website, the lyrics and the translations are presented by another BTS fan account that goes by @doolsetbangtan on WordPress.

So how do you please BTS Heardle?

Once you’ve landed on the game’s page, you’d find six empty boxes. The boxes represent your chances. You get six chances to guess the correct answer. At the bottom of the boxes, the lyrics of the song appear. Judging by the lyrics, you can type in your guesses.

“For your first guess, you can only use the lyrics as your hint. After the first guess, you can start listening to the snippet. Skipped or incorrect attempts unlock more of the snippet. Answer in as few tries as possible and share your score!" the game directs. The game resets once in 24 hours.

It comes as no surprise that the game is already a hit among fans with many attempting to guest the track. "

We wonder if the members have given a shot yet! Meanwhile, BTS is busy preparing for their upcoming US trip. Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are slated to perform at the Grammys 2022 which will be followed by their four-day Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas.

