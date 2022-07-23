What is Himesh Reshammiya's Net Worth in 2022? Income and Other Details

Himesh Reshammiya is the man who redefined music and is one of the top artists in the country. This man, with his amazing voice, has a large fan base in the country as well as on other continents.

Himesh Reshammiya’s entire net worth is believed to be 10 million USD, which is about Rs 73 crore. Most of his revenue comes from stage appearances and brand sponsorships, music creation, and personal investments.

Himesh Reshammiya charges Rs 15 to 20 lakh per song and 2 crores for music composition. The majority of his earnings come from Bollywood movies and songs; his per-film fee is between Rs 3 and 4 crore.

Himesh Reshammiya was born on July 23, 1973, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and will be 48 years old in 2022. He attended Hill Grange High School in Mumbai for his education. Himesh’s father, Vipin Reshammiya, was a composer of Gujrati music and his mother’s name is Madhu Reshammiya.

He married Komal, but the pair split in 2016, and Himesh Reshammiya moved on. Himesh Reshammiya’s wife’s name is Sonia Kapoor, and the couple got married on May 11, 2018.

Himesh Reshammiya began his career as a music director with the Bollywood film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Following that, he worked as a music director and songwriter on several films. Himesh Reshammiya made his acting debut in the film Aap Kaa Surroor, co-starring Hansika Motwani and Mallika Sherawat.

After then, he acted in various films, including Himesh Reshammiya’s blockbuster smash ‘Khiladi 786.’. He appeared in this film as a supporting actor with Akshay Kumar and Asin Thottumkal.

Himesh’s career took off when he sang the song Aashiq Banaya Aapne, which was a huge success and garnered him a Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer, among other accolades.

