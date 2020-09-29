MOVIES

What is Left to Watch in Naagin 5 After a Passionate Kiss with Forked Tongues?

In a recent episode of Naagin 5, actors Surbhi Jyoti and Mohit Sehgal, who are playing Naagin and Naag, remember their past and share a kiss with forked tongues.

For Hindi shows, supernatural genre is all about snakes and eagles. We are talking about Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin. The show is in its fifth season and still very popular among the viewers.

To keep every season unique, the makers keep trying something new. This season, they showed snakes kissing with their forked tongues. In an attempt to make the scene romantic, which should have been the case, they ended up making the viewers cringe.

Here are some reactions from the viewers:

In the scene, actors Surbhi Jyoti and Mohit Sehgal, who are playing the ‘Naagin’ and ‘Naag’, realise their true identities, and when that happens, they also remember their past that they were lovers. That is when things spark up and the two snakes share a kiss.

Previously, they had shown Sharad Malhotra, who plays eagle attacking Mohit and then Surbhi taking the revenge, which was still fine with me. But, snakes kissing with forked tongue?

Meanwhile, the show is known to bring the most popular faces on the show, this season they have brought Surbhi, Mohit and Sharad on board after Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar launched the season.

