What is Myositis, The Autoimmune Condition Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Suffering From?

South Indian beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu, diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, has received wishes for a speedy recovery from not just her film colleagues but also millions of fans. However, Samantha’s fans flocked to the comment section and wondered why she got infected with muscle infection.

There could be various causes for Samantha’s deteriorating health. Fans believe one such cause could be her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. The duo took a break from their careers to rejuvenate themselves. Meanwhile, news of Samantha falling into depression and taking therapy was also much talked about among her fans.

Another cause, according to her fans, could be her fitness freak nature. Being an avid user of social spaces, the Khushi actress posts her exercise routine regularly. Almost every day, she challenges her potential and lifts heavy weights. In fact, for her movie Yashoda, she made herself look like a warrior. For almost a month, the actress has been undergoing treatment.

What is Myositis?

Myositis is categorised as a rare health condition. Multiple conditions can lead to inflammation in the muscles. The main symptoms of Myositis are muscle pain and weakness, and they get worse over time.

The condition is so serious that patients can trip or fall a lot or even feel tired after walking. Apart from the above, other symptoms include rash, fatigue, thickening of the skin on the hands, difficulty in swallowing and breathing, as well as weak, painful, or aching muscles.

On the work front, Samantha has completed Yashoda, while Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda is still in the production stage.

