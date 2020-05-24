What is Snyder Cut of Justice League and Why is There a Long Delay in Its Release? 

Remember 2017’s Justice League? It’s an apt example of how comic book-movie crossovers can go wrong. While critics called it a ‘pointless flail’, ‘depressingly haphazard and thoughtless’ and ‘rushed and ununified approach’, fans began a social media movement of sorts, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

On the second anniversary of the film, its actors Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck too joined in by adding their voices on Twitter. For several years, the hashtag reverberated online as a rallying cry and this week, the campaign emerged victorious. Warner Brothers Pictures announced that a director's cut of Zack Snyder's 2017′s DC Comics film will debut next year on HBO Max.







Here’s what you need to know about the Snyder Cut:

What’s Snyder Cut?Building up Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, DCEU was trying its hands at crossovers with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), which was followed by Zack Snyder Justice League. Originally planned Justice League was a two-part film. However, Snyder walked out of the project following the death of his daughter. Then Avengers director Joss Whedon was brought in to finish the film. The result was a jumbled film.

While the filmmakers maintained their stance that Whedon held onto Snyder’s vision, reportedly Whedon trimmed the 3 hours 30 minute long film to close to two hours with additional inputs in the script.It is believed that Snyder’s focus was more on Knightmare plot of Batman versus Superman, but the production house wanted a less gritty film.

In an interview to The Hollywood Reported, Snyder had said, "You probably saw one-fourth of what I did," adding, "I always thought it was a thing that in 20 years, maybe somebody would do a documentary and I could lend them the footage, little snippets of a cut no one has ever seen."What can we expect?At present, it is still unclear how HBO Max will sketch out Snyder’s version.

Will it be a four-hour long film or will it be divided into a mini-series with multiple chapters? Speaking to fans during the “Man of Steel” watch party, Snyder said he still had work left on it. However, Snyder told THR that “It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience.”

The production house has much to do before that. A lot of material has to be assembled and the original crew is expected to return to structure the unfinished score, edits and visual effects. The actors can also be called for dubbing.The post-production work is reportedly going to cost an additional sum of USD 20-30 million. But more than anything, it will be a thing to see whether the Snyder cut satisfies the fans?

