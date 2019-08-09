Vidya Balan says it will be fun to play Shakuntala Devi's character in her next film as the math genius led a fascinating life and had a crazy side to her.

Shakuntala Devi was known for her ability to do swift calculations. Her genius was first discovered at the age of five, when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students.

"It was amazing to know that someone who is known as a human computer is so much fun. She had a crazy side to her. I think math was the only straight side to her and this makes her life so fascinating. She is fun. And I never associate math with fun," Vidya said in a group interview here.

The Tumhari Sulu actor will soon start preparing for the biopic, which begins shooting in October.

"I am nervous about this because I haven't had much time to prepare. It is a very interesting character but she was a woman, about whom you have a certain perception of being a mathematician but she is fun. Also, she had great sense of humour and I identified with it."

Set for summer 2020 release, the film is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment.

Vidya also has bought the rights of Indira Gandhi's life that will be turned into a web-series.

"I am doing a web series and it is my debut, Ronnie Screwvala is producing it. It is taking a long time to put it together as there is so much material. The web series requires a lot of work. So it is taking time but let's see. I hope it doesn't take longer," said Vidya, who is currently promoting "Mission Mangal".

The actor was also approached for Jayalalithaa's biopic that finally went to Kangana Ranaut.

"I am doing one on a really powerful politician. I bought the rights of the book for a web-series on Indira Gandhi. If there were a few years apart it would have been fine. 'Daane daane pe likha hai khane wale ka naam' (what is supposed to happen, will happen)."

