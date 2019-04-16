English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
What Joe, Sophie Learned from Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Wedding And Won't Make That Mistake
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have not publicly confirmed the date for their wedding, but have said they're planning on tying the knot this summer.
Image courtesy: Lilly Singh/ Instagram
Singer Joe Jonas needs "a lot of beer" for his wedding to Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner, after his younger brother Nick Jonas found himself poorly prepared with alcoholic beverages at his wedding to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra.
Joe said: "I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary. Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen."
Joe's beer requirements follow his younger brother Nick' marriage to Priyanka late last year, where the singers say they "ran out" of the alcoholic beverage because they underestimated how much their guests would drink, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Nick added: "We learned a lesson from my wedding. Our friends drink a lot of beer, specifically, and we ran out of beer at the wedding, at my wedding, which was a big issue."
Their third brother Kevin quipped that things went downhill the minute the beer was gone.
In a joint interview for The Zach Sang Show, he added: "It starts to get very dark very fast with hard alcohol instead. It's just like 'Oh, we're doing this now? Okay.'"
Joe and Turner have not publicly confirmed the date for their wedding, but have said they're planning on tying the knot this summer.
Joe and Turner have not publicly confirmed the date for their wedding, but have said they're planning on tying the knot this summer.
